Road Patrol: Pleasant Valley Drive

REEDSVILLE, W.Va. – A “dry creek bed” is how neighbors describe Pleasant Valley Drive.

Pleasant Valley Drive is a state road that sits off route 7 in Preston County where, as neighbors explained, it has been getting worst the last 2 to 3 years.

“You see all the ruts in the road, the big rocks sticking up through, and it looks like something you’ll take a jeep renegade up through to drive off-road,” said long-time resident Jeff Pyles.

Pyles bought a home on this road 27 years ago and explained it was maintained by the Division of Highways under the former West Virginia Governor Cecil Underwood administration in the 90s. Since then, residents have only seen the DOH in the wintertime to plow.

Out-of-state visitor Cynthia Corso said the road is so bad to the point she had to hold onto something in the car when she was going up this road.

“Our roads in New York need a lot of work but these roads make our roads look wonderful,” said Corso.

Neighbors have spent hundreds of dollars on their vehicles and even bought brand new vehicles because of this road. They explained they are already seeing damages being done to their new vehicles.

“Every time I drive up through here and since all the roads are washed out and all the huge rocks are starting to show, it would always tear up or the bottom of my car would scrape off of them, and it would throw my car out of alignment,” said neighbor Joshua Turner.

Residents have even tried to contact the DOH and they never received a phone call back.

The neighbors along this road hope will have more done to their road besides filling in a few potholes.

“I think we all agree we would just like the proper ditching to get done and the road maintained to a decent quality road,” stated Pyles.