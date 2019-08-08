ROAD PATROL: Preston County residents are concerned about road conditions

WOOLEN MILLS ROAD, W.Va. – Woolen Mills Road is one of the most traveled connectors in Preston County, but residents say the condition of the road keeps deteriorating and they’re worried for their safety especially with the new school year right around the corner.

“Young drivers, they’re not familiar with this, they’re not prepared for this. Us older folks that have been around for generations, we’re used to it, but to have your child learn to drive on this, it’s very scary,” said Preston County Resident Andrew Fisher.

Road conditions have gotten so out of hand that Preston County residents have started their own fundraisers to begin road repairs and bring attention to the dangers locals are forced to deal with.