ROAD PATROL: Raccoon Run Road

Raccoon Run Rd. right off Route 50 has seen a lot of damage due to heavy machinery and trucks that use it as a thoroughfare.

Residents say they don’t mind progress, but would like to see these companies or the state pitch in to help.

For 19 years, the Cochran family has called this house on Raccoon Run Rd. in Salem home.

But due to years of heavy truck traffi, Laura Cochran and her husband are ready to see something done about the worsening condition of the road.

“It was about this time last year, and we saw that the state road was at the end of the road and we thought that maybe they were going to resurface the road or get ready to repair it,” Laura Cochran said. “But they told us that they were just going to grate it down.”

Cochran says the road was nicely paved when they decided to build their home in 2000. Now its dusty, washed out and riddled with potholes. This, after laying down a brand new driveway for their home.

“So, that was very frustrating to try to add to the value of your home, and then have the state come in and just pretty much turn the road back into gravel,” Cochran said.

Cochran says the majority of large truck traffic are from Benedum Sons Inc. and Precision Pipeline.

We reached out to DOH District 4 oil and gas coordinator Mike Roncone who tells us BSI has filed for permits to make road repairs. Precision Pipeline is bonded by the oil and gas energy policy, which holds the company responsible for damages they make to the road.

“We don’t have a problem with them, they are wonderful and they’ve just been curious the entire time they’ve been here,” Cochran said. “But the other issue is, this happened before they came here, so and that’s when all the damage occurred.”

Earl Gaskins with the West Virginia Division of Highways says Raccoon Run Rd. is scheduled to be surface treated by late summer or early fall.