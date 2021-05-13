ROAD PATROL: Randolph County Commission to add road signs across county

NORTON, W.Va. – In places like rural Norton in Randolph County, it’s not too difficult to find your way around, with signs marking most roads. However, if you go too far outside of town, that can become much more difficult.

That’s why Randolph County Commission has begun a project to install a uniform road sign on every county road. It’s something that’s been asked for by residents and emergency services both, and is a job that falls to each county to handle.

“Any road that has more than two residences on it, two or more residences, has to have its own road sign. So, those are county roads, which are the responsibility of the counties, to make sure that they have signs,” said Randolph County Commission President Mark Scott.

The commission has said it will start by installing signs in areas like those around Norton and Coalton, among others. While they’ll be installed as fast as possible, it’ll still take time.

“Trying to order all 1550 signs at once would take months and months to get them prepared, and, so, this way, we’re able to get them in segments, but the project will continue, so once we get through the majority of the signs that we’ve ordered, we’ll go make another order,” Scott said.

That’s not to say the commission is aiming to complete the project piecemeal. As one section of the county gets done, it will make the next order to keep adding signs until the whole county is done.

“It’s just the size of the county. When you’re dealing with a county this large, with this many different road names and sign needs, it’s just a matter of making sure we have the funding available to get the entire project done at once,” said Scott.

Scott said he hopes to see all of the signs installed over the next two years.