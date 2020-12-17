Road Patrol: Ringer Road

ALBRIGHT, W.Va. – For Tammy Adams, a resident of Ringer Rd. for 10 years, regardless of the weather, there is always some frustration about her road’s condition.

“It’s got potholes on it, in bad need of ditching and brush cutting and that kind of stuff,” Adams said. “It used to be a tar and chip road, and it’s pretty much back to gravel.”

Ringer Rd., just in front of Adams’ home

Upkeep of the road has fallen to Adams and her neighbors in recent years.

The reason being there was a coal mine that used to use the road, but since it went out of business, upkeep of the road has been forgotten about, Adams said. Again, these problems are year-round because even after a lot of snow recently, the road gives Adams and her neighbor’s extra problems.

In 2019, she said, her road was never plowed by the county, and it was looking like that would be the case in 2020. That is until a local concrete company plowed her road on Thursday, Dec. 17. Adams said she had no idea who that was and why they did it, but she was glad to see something being done.



Ringer Rd. after it had been plowed, exposing unpaved gravel road

Adams’ road troubles are exacerbated by the fact that Ringer Rd. is just off Glade Run Rd.

Glade Run is littered with potholes and is also in poor condition.

“It’s a road that Albright takes a part of it and Bruceton (Mills) is supposed to take care of the other part of it, but in the wintertime, it’s kind of a battle of who takes care of it — usually no one,” Adams said.

However, unlike her own road, Glad Run actually gets plowed but only up to where it hits Ringer Rd.

“There’s a chemical plant out here on the road, which is just maybe fourth-tenths of a mile down Glade Run,” Adams said. “They come to it, which is the end of the pavement now. The rest used to be tar and chip. but not anymore. That’s as far as they come.”

(Left) where Ringer Rd. starts, (right) paved and plowed road continues to chemical plant

Other than resulting to managing the upkeep of their road, Adams said she and her neighbors also have to own trucks. There are some people with smaller cars, but they are mostly retired and don’t have to go out every day.

“It’s pretty frustrating, especially whenever you can’t have a decent vehicle without it getting tore up from the potholes,” Adams said.

It is extra frustrating when you realize roads in neighborhoods close by are plowed, Adams said.

She said she and her neighbors are tired of being ignored and they just want to see their roads paid attention to and repaired.

“It would be nice to have the snow removed,” Adams said. “It gets pretty rough in a few places, especially the place where sometimes the water gets up and across the road and then it freezes. There’s usually nothing done to that area.”