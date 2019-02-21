ROAD PATROL: Road salt, other de-icers lead to expensive rust damage

The tons of road salt used to clear the streets during snow fall this week, can damage your car. Car care experts say it needs to be washed off or it will cause rust or damage your paint.

“I think it’s critical in the state that we live in especially this year with the amount of salt being put down on the road because that salt just attacks that suspension and brake system components. If you can keep that system clean and keep the salt of it, it’s going to save you money in the long run on repairs,” said DJ Cherubino, owner of Custom Detailers.

Auto experts say salt that remains on a vehicle surface and undercarriage for any length of time can damage your car’s clear finish, increase rust, and affect the mechanics of your vehicle. That can save you lots of money down the road.