Road Patrol: Route 131 Benedum Drive

Road work along Route 131, or Benedum Drive, was suppose to be completed last year, but an increasing project list pushed the road work to this summer. The $300,000 dollar project is back on track and the West Virginia Division Of Highways District 4 says drivers can expect to see road work starting in the upcoming months.

“It’s going to go from where 131 and 73, over 73 intersect up to Sugar Camp Road, which is right before the interstate over pass,” said Jason Nelson WVDOH District 4 Construction Engineer.

The route is considered the 6th most traveled road in the area with large trucks and commercial vehicles contributing to the heavy traffic.

“There’s a lot of industry along that road there’s a lot of hauling that goes on. It’s a combination of the truck traffic and with poor drainage in some of the areas,” said Nelson.

Rainy conditions, can cause run off issued on Route 131. In the deepest spots, it’s about 2 inches of water on the road, which can lead to slippery driving conditions and bigger problems down the road.

“Part of the work is gonna be correcting the rough areas. There’s large areas of pot holes. There’s gonna be guard rail replacement and also inlet cleaning, pipes cleaned or replaced,” said Nelson.

As of now, there is no set date to start the work, but the Division of Highways has set a contract completion date for June of this year. They anticipate work to start sometime in April.

“We’re gonna have a lot of projects working and we just ask for patience with that. There’s gonna be a lot of contractors in working they have a pretty heavy workload a head of them this summer,” said Nelson.