Road Patrol: Route 18 gets a makeover

WEST UNION, W.Va.- Route 18 in West Union sees vehicles of all types every day, which according to officials, is causing damage as it was not made of the right material for heavy travel.

“The road was not originally designed for all that daily travel and all that weight through 24 hours. It’s just non stop and it’s just the combination of all the different trucks traveling that seven days a week,’ Mike Daley with the West Virginia Department of Transportation District 4 explained.

As a result, it is currently undergoing a full makeover, part of which involves digging up to 18 inches into the ground to make repairs to the roadway to make it easier for cars to drive on it.

“We’re doing basically a full-depth reclamation on a lot of the roadway, especially in the areas around the downtown west union area where we’ve got a lot of base failures. They’re milling clear down to the concrete, pulverizing concrete in some locations. We’re putting stone in and building it back up with blacktop as well,” said Daley.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused delays to this project due to a shortage of workers. However, fully staffed crews are back and are now able to get more work done faster.

“Until this Monday we were down to 25% of our workforce that was actually working, which on average was giving us about five people Monday through Friday that was available to work,” Daley explained.

With more hands on deck for the project, it is expected to be completed it its entirety by the end of June, with weather permitting.