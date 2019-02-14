ROAD PATROL: Route 18 in Doddridge County

Wild temperature swings this winter are wreaking havoc on West Virginia roadways.

Perhaps no area has seen it worse than Route 18, just north of West Union in Doddridge County.

Potholes and mudslides have been a problem that West Virginia DOH has been contending with for months.

Earl Gaskins with the West Virginia Division of Highways says the constant freezing and thawing cycles are to blame for it, and crews are working in full-force to ensure drivers are traveling on safe roadways.

“It’s a constant battle trying to maintain the roadways with the water,” Gaskins said. “This time of year, it’s especially busy because of the material that we have to keep an eye on coming down on the road, we have to keep an eye on the potholes.”

As DOH continues to monitor this road slide and others like it, Gaskins urges drivers to pay close attention to conditions.

“Anywhere in West Virginia where there’s a bank like that, you need to obviously be aware of your surroundings and watching,” Gaskins said.

Gaskins said this time of year makes it especially difficult to stabilize slides and repair roads.

“Until the weather dries out, until the water stops, until the freezing and thawing stops, we’re just maintaining,” Gaskins said.

With limited access to resources in the winter, it doesn’t take long for a road to break down.

“We don’t have the hot mix to fix the potholes because the plants are shut down, so we do temporary repairs” Gaskins said. “Every job you do, you’re doing multiple times, we don’t have a permanent fix this time of year.”

Gaskins said there are plans in place that DOH will enact during the spring, which will hopefully resolve some of the issues.