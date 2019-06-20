ROAD PATROL: Route 19 in Harrison County

“With the secondary road program we are getting funds we have never had before, it’s beneficial to the community and we are seeing that,” said Earl Gaskins with the West Virginia Division of Highways.

Governor Jim Justice’s secondary road initiative is on the move and Route 19 in Harrison County is proof.

“If you ditch a road and you keep that road ditched the potholes are going to be a minimum because you don’t have the water issues and that is what we are trying to address county wide.”

District 4 is working to maintain Route 19 from West Milford to the county line.

“On this road slip here what we are going to do is called a soar mill project. That gives us a foundation to build the road back up on.”

Part of the DOH’s mission is prevention that’s why when driving on Route 19 you will see dozens of milling patches.

“Pavement milling is the process of removing at least part of the surface of a paved area on the road. During asphalt milling, entire or partial asphalt surfaces are removed while the pavement slope and grade are maintained or corrected.”

Gaskin said Route 19 in Harrison County will be completed by December 2019.