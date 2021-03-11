Road Patrol: Route 33

NEWBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) said that it’s working to improve Rt. 33, which is also known as Gladesville Road and Independence Road, after a slide caused major damage to one-half of the roadway.

DOH’s District Four Office’s Maintenance Assistant, Teresa Mayle, said they have been aware of the problem since December.

“There was a slide that developed late December and when it first developed, it was just a shoulder washout but within a week half of the roadway had deteriorated,” Mayle said. “We had to come in pretty quick and try to figure out how to repair that.”

GSI construction worker fixing the road

To repair that section of the road, DOH has hired a contractor, GSI.

“The tool that we use is a geo-stabilization, which is a micropiling system, and we drop piles into the roadway and pump it full of grout,” Mayle said. “It stabilizes the road as it is. We’re also doing what’s called a GCS Wall in that area.”

Once the road has been stabilized, GSI will build back the other section that has been washed away. All in all, this is expected to take about 30 days, Mayle said.

In the meantime, the road has been shutdown to through traffic.

“Sometimes when we do these repairs, we try to work with the citizens, but with this going to take such a long time to repair, we’ve shutdown the roadway, so that the contractors can focus on that,” Mayle said. “We’re hoping they can get sooner, but 30 days is the estimate I’m going to give.”

GSI using heavy equipment for road work

That section of the road normally sees about 800 cars daily, Mayle said, so she understands the inconvenience. However, she asks the public for “patience”.

She added that it will all be worth it once the road work is complete.

“Every time we’re able to do a repair like this, where it affects someone’s daily travels, the thing I like to say is ‘the most important road to anyone is the road that they have to drive on every day’,” she said. “Even if you’re delayed by 10 minutes of having to do a detour on the route, it’s much appreciated. Even if they don’t say it we know they appreciate it.”