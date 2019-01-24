ROAD PATROL: Safety tips while driving during the winter months

There’s no more avoiding it, winter is officially upon us and driving conditions have already begun to worsen.

But in order to prepare ourselves for the unexpected Triple A representatives like Jim Garrity said keeping your car prepared is step one.

“When the temperature drops like this there are two things in particular on your vehicle that you’re definitely going to want to keep an eye on, keep an eye on that battery, consider getting into a shop as soon as possible just to make sure it’s adequately charged, so keep an eye on your battery, keep an eye on your tires, and keep an eye on your windshield wiper,” said Garrity.

Winter presents many different weather patterns such as snow and ice and it’s best to know what safety measures to take during the different weather patterns.

“Snow presents many additional challenges to drivers but when it comes to ice that’s a whole different animal all together. Ice effects any vehicle, so when it comes to driving in that weather you don’t want to be over confident, take changes in your driving habits to get ahead of things like that,” explained Garrity.

In reality with winter weather many incidents are unpredictable and it’s best to take safety precautions during poor conditions.

“Just slow down take your foot off the accelerator a little bit, go a little bit under the speed limit and make sure you have plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you,” said Garrity.

Many accidents are usually avoidable even in the worst of weather and experts said it’s typically the other person behind the wheel you should always look out for.

“You may think that you’re a great driver in the winter time but sometimes you got to worry about the other people on the road, so giving yourself plenty of time, giving yourself plenty of space and slowing down a little bit can go a long way toward keeping you safe during the winter months behind the wheel,” expressed Garrity.

No matter what the weather stay prepared and take precautions when driving during the harsh conditions of the winter months.