Road Patrol: Saint Clara Road

NEW MILTON, W.Va.- Saint Clara Road in New Milton has been causing concern due to its rapidly declining condition. Those who drive it said that they have had to make attempts to fix it themselves to avoid further problems.

“It’s getting worse and if our grandson hadn’t filled in the ditch line, it probably wouldn’t even be passable now. And there’s another bad place coming in the road above it that’s taking the edge of the road out. It’s a hole and we’ve asked for a sign or something to say it’s there and we haven’t gotten that and some of the cones for this bad slip are down over the hill,” said longtime resident Mary Ann Shaver.

With Saint Clara Road being frequently used among many people, some are starting to fear for senior citizens traveling the road, who could be hurt in a potential accident.





“We have older people who live out this way and come to church out this way. One couple is 91 years old that drives from west union, and I think everybody holds their breath when they come across the road because it’s narrow and it’s concerning to them,” said Shaver.

While residents are understanding of the fact that the Division of Highways has a lot of work to do in a limited amount of time, their main worry is increased travel due to not being able to use the road.

“We realize there’s a lot of places in a lot of counties, and we’re ok with that, but if this becomes impassable, then we’re going to have to take a long way around and our family farms this road and route 18, so to get to this part of their farm they would have to go a long way around to get to their own farm,” said Shaver.