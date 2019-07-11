Road Patrol: Saltwell Road

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – In March of 2018 Saltwell Road was filled with multiple potholes that concerned drivers. Now, those same areas are receiving additional treatment from the West Virginia Division of Highways, as workers patch and pave driving hazards for locals.

The District Four Engineers Office sent a press release Wednesday warning drivers of a potential traffic delays due to construction on the Saltwell Exit.

In the press release Division of Highways advised drivers to take alternate routes of I-79, Exit 124 and County Route 279 while construction is in progress.

Stay with WBOY for further updates on Saltwell Road and the Saltwell exit.