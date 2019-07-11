Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

Road Patrol: Saltwell Road

Road Patrol

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – In March of 2018 Saltwell Road was filled with multiple potholes that concerned drivers. Now, those same areas are receiving additional treatment from the West Virginia Division of Highways, as workers patch and pave driving hazards for locals.

The District Four Engineers Office sent a press release Wednesday warning drivers of a potential traffic delays due to construction on the Saltwell Exit.

In the press release Division of Highways advised drivers to take alternate routes of I-79, Exit 124 and County Route 279 while construction is in progress.

Stay with WBOY for further updates on Saltwell Road and the Saltwell exit.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Road Patrol Stories

More Road Patrol

Keep 12 News

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News