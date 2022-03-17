FAIRMONT, W.Va. – St. Patrick’s Day is one of the biggest drinking holidays across the nation, and with heavy drinking comes the potential for drivers under the influence to get behind the wheel.

According to WalletHub, 57 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday in 2019. That means one life was claimed every 38 minutes.

Fairmont Police (WBOY Image)

Holiday or not, the Fairmont Police Department always has patrolmen on duty to ensure safety on the roads.

“DUI drivers are an extreme risk to public safety. A lot of the alcohol-related DUIs that we encounter now are in reference to a crash investigation where they’ve wrecked and potentially injured other people … weaving within one’s lane, crossing the centerline. That’s what a patrolman would encounter,” said Samuel Murray, Fairmont Police Department’s Patrol Division Lieutenant.

However, Murray said they don’t see many DUIs in the city on St. Patrick’s Day.

“It’s less acceptable. It’s more taboo. People are holding their friends and family to account,” Lieutenant Murray said.

He said if they do encounter DUIs, they are typically college-age drivers that have been drinking out of town and are coming in from the interstate in the gateway connector.

Gateway Connector in Fairmont (WBOY Image)

“Community safety is a priority. We want young people to be aware that they should use the buddy system, they should have a designated driver or use a service like Uber,” Lieutenant Murray said.

Murray said for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day, they will continue their routine patrols so that everyone can come home safely. The Fairmont Police Department will also give their officers the option to work an additional shift this holiday if they choose.