ROAD PATROL: Stewartstown Road

It’s not ‘breaking news’ that drivers are taking to social media to voice their displeasure with the state’s roadway conditions. In this week’s Road Patrol, WBOY introduces you to a Morgantown woman who posed to protest potholes.

“West Virginia is just one big pothole!” A phrase heard far too often around the Mountain State.

“Just amazement, that it could be that bad. I could lay down my whole body if I wanted too,” said Lauren Dembeck, Morgantown resident.

With the state’s pothole problem feeling like a never-ending issue, and social media offering an immediate outlet for such frustrations. Lauren took to Facebook to voice her concerns.

“I guess I was hoping for some social inspiration, to bring some awareness of the problem,” said Lauren.

Her unique post sparked conversation.

“I think a lot of people were thoroughly amused seeing me lay beside it. I mean it’s really giant.”

The post also sparked action.

“After I posted it, I don’t know if someone saw it, suggested it, a stranger, I don’t know who it was stopped by and filled it in with some of this crush and run, two bags of it and yeah it’s at least not as deep as it was.”

Stewartstown Road is on the WVDOH’s recently released CORE Maintance Plan and is schedule to be paved.

