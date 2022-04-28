CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With COVID guidelines in the rearview mirror, travel experts are predicting a busier Memorial Day than last year.

“Bookings are up 122% over Memorial Day last year and that includes flights, rental cars, cruises and hotels,” said Lynda Lambert, Media Spokesperson and Safety Advisor for AAA East Central.

A beach (Nexstar Media Wire)

Over the summer last year, the number of summer travelers approached pre-pandemic levels but didn’t peak according to AAA. But this year experts think we will top it.

AAA Travel poll found that 55% percent of West Virginia residents are planning a trip of 50 miles or more this summer, 16% of West Virginians are planning their first significant summer travel since before the pandemic and 39% of West Virginia residents are planning multiple trips.

For many, the typical commencement of summer is Memorial Day which could start with bumper-to-bumper traffic if not timed right. AAA hasn’t rolled out the numbers for the best time to drive this Memorial Day, but they do know the best and worst days to fly.

A plane taking off (Nexstar Media Wire)

“We’ve usually seen Saturday (before Memorial Day) as the cheapest day to fly. This year it looks like it’s the most expensive,” Lambert said, while the lightest airfare day will be on Memorial Day.

However, to get the best deals, don’t book too early.

“If you book too far out, you’re going to be paying more than if you wait until a couple of weeks before Memorial Day. That could save you 50 to 60 dollars a flight,” Lambert said.