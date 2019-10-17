ROAD PATROL: Suncrest Neighborhood

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A new traffic pattern at a busy intersection in the Suncrest neighborhood of Morgantown has city officials reminding drivers to use caution.

“There’s still a little bit of confusion, they’ve been driving this their whole lives, and this is something new, and it will take a little time before this gets normalized and people start doing what they’re supposed to do,” Morgantown city engineer Damien Davis said.

City engineers studied the four-way intersection of Parkview Street, Elmhurst Drive and Laurel Street back in April and determined that changes should be made to traffic control standards and code.

“This intersection has been discussed and talked about for a long time,” Davis said. “There have been many requests over the years to do something different there.”

According to Davis, five speed humps installed on Laurel Street, have drastically slowed down traffic through the neighborhood that serves as a cut-through between two busy sides of town.

“So with the backups on Patteson and University, people tend to look for cut-throughs and they cut through the neighborhoods and so Laurel is a quick cut through to University and Collins Ferry area,” Davis said.

Signs now warn drivers about the change, but Davis said until drivers get used to it, continue to proceed with caution.

“Stop, make sure you look both directions, proceed with caution,” Davis said. “Just be aware that, is that car that’s coming going to stop, so always use caution when proceeding through an intersection.”