ROAD PATROL: Sunset Beach Road and Morgan Hill Road

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va.- A group of property owners from the Cheat Lake area is frustrated about road conditions and a lack of storm drainage.

“We realize every road in West Virginia has pothole issues. That’s not the issue here. Sure, we have potholes. Our biggest issue is the safety,” said Sean Goodman, Cheat Lake resident.

“We want to be partners with the state and Mon County,” Ed Warnick said.

The group of residents reached out to the Division Of Highways and county commissioners about its concerns related to Sunset Beach Road and Morgan Hill Road.

Warnick explained, “Those roads are from the 1800s, when it was a farming area. Over the years, we have had home associations grow up out here. We now have about 10, with about 1,000 homes in those associations, with four or 500 more coming down the road, and we are on single-lane roads.”

Union District residents are concerned the infrastructure isn’t keeping up with the economic growth of the area. The DOH requested the group perform an analysis of the roads in question.

“Mr. Clayton asked us in January to do the analysis of the road. We did the analysis of the road and spent about 100 hundred hours on doing this, and we are all volunteers,” explained Warnick.

Goodman added, “We learned that Sunset Beach Road is 1.25 miles long, and 1.1 miles of that is single lane. It is impossible for two cars to pass. There are a couple little pull over spots that are pure mud. Cars often get stuck. School buses often have to be pulled out of ditches a few times a year. Lots of cars have to be pulled out of the ditches, as well.”

Following the efforts of residents, the DOH responded by saying that no projects are being planned for either road.

“We really need the help. We really need it because it’s a safety issue. We are not complaining. We put a lot of money into our own roads. We just want safe roads for our children,” Goodman said.