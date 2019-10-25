ROAD PATROL: This week’s Road Patrol checks in with DOH on secondary road progress

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Division of Highways has been busy at work over the last several months.

Thanks to the boost of funds from the governor’s Secondary Road Initiative, District Four has been able to lay $11 million dollars worth of pavement, which equals approximately 137 miles of roads in our area.

“We’ve still got a long way to go, there’s roughly 38,000 miles in the state and District Four has 4,700 miles of that so, it takes a long time to get where we need to be but we are gaining ground on it,” said Earl Gaskins, District Four Maintenance Assistant.

Officials at the DOH said this would have never been possible if the Secondary Road Initiative wasn’t in effect but, because of the governor’s push to fix West Virginia’s roads, the DOH has received a major boost in funding.