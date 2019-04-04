ROAD PATROL: Tips for getting your car ready for warmer weather

Winter can wreak havoc on your vehicle, which is why car care professionals insist on getting your ride up to speed before embarking on those Spring travel plans.

“Check the transmission fluid, oil, the brake fluid, antifreeze,” Brian Rokisky said. “Make sure it’s not low because in the warmer temperatures it can cause the vehicle to overheat. And make sure there’s no leaks in the system.”

Technicians at Rokisky’s Service Center in Clarksburg say making sure your vehicle maintains proper engine fluid levels will prevent you from dealing with costly repairs later.

“Potholes can knock vehicles out of alignment, so it wouldn’t hurt to get the front-end alignment checked,” Rokisky said.

Spring is also a good time to replace your car’s windshield wiper blades and check the tread level on your tires.

Knocking off the last remnants of winter salt from underneath your car can also keep you on the road for years to come.

“If you leave it on, it’s going to deteriorate the bottom of your car,” general manager Tom Mellott said. “But if you keep coming back over here during the summer, it’ll keep taking it off, if there’s anything left underneath there.”

Eastpointe Autospa in Clarksburg uses highly pressurized jets that ensure every nook and cranny of your car is taken care of.

“There’s a pressure pad that you hit with your front tire and when you hit that, it kicks that 1,200 pounds on for about 16 seconds,” Mellott said.

Car care professionals say that following these maintenance tips will help you get to your destination safely.