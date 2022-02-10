MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Your typical roundabout can be a scary experience if you’ve never driven through one before. It’s straightforward—pick your lane, yield to the traffic already in it, and then continue driving in the circle until you need to exit.

Roundabouts can be a great solution to busy intersections. But, can come at the price of minor fender benders if you need to change lanes.

Researchers at West Virginia University are looking at a new type of roundabout that’s found in Europe—turbo roundabouts.

The roundabout connecting N. Lewis St., College St. and Mineral Road in Glenville. (WBOY Image)

“This is a, more or less, two-lane roundabout. However, there is a lane separator between the roundabout,” said Kakan Dey, an assistant professor and research for civil and environmental engineering at WVU.

So, what if you need to make a left turn or a right turn?

“Before entering the roundabout, you have to decide, depending on whether you want to make a right turn, left turn, or through, you have to decide whose lane to be on, and there are enough lane marking and signs before the intersection so you can know if you want to make a right turn, whose lane you must be. Or if you want to go through, whose lane you must be. Basically, they don’t need to make any decisions when they’re at the intersection or leaving the intersection,” said Dey.

According to Dey, the turbo roundabouts put a barrier between you and the lane next to you—keeping you safe from another vehicle. The roundabouts are designed to reduce accidents by a large amount.

“In (the) Netherlands, you’ll be impressed to know their number of crashes have been reduced by 80 percent,” said Dey.

The roundabout connecting U.S. Route 119 and W.Va Route 705 in Morgantown. (WBOY Image)

Dey said about 30,000 people die in traffic crashes every year, and while roundabouts bring the severity of crashes down, turbo roundabouts will bring the chances for fender benders even lower.

This means less time waiting around, and more time getting to your destination.

Dey and his team at WVU are researching the idea of bringing the roundabout to the U.S. But, they can’t just build one and let people go through it, as that would be a major risk to people trying it.

Instead, they use another idea.

“In this project, we are using a traffic simulator. Basically, we bring in drivers like you do in drivers ed, and we basically ask them to go through turbo roundabout, other roundabout, as well as like a different type of intersections, and we will see what are the difficulty they are facing, or how they’re behaving,” said Dey.

Dey said he believes there’s a turbo roundabout currently being constructed in Florida.

While there aren’t any here in the U.S. or West Virginia, he’s hoping the university’s research will show the benefits, and the new pattern will be implemented within the next five years.