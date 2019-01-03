Road Patrol: Update on Jakes Run Road

As we continue our Road Patrol Series into the new year, we check back in with the WV Division Of Highways.

In October 2018 WBOY news spoke with drivers in Monongalia County who were concerned for their safety as Jakes Run Road continues to slip down the mountain.

Jill Moore travels Jakes Run Road daily said, “We were just sitting here and a school bus came passed and when they come pass they are rocking back and forth. What if they hit the wrong pothole and they go over the hill. Those are our children.”

In October 2018 drivers passing by said Jakes Run Road was a mess and are begging to get this road slip fixed as it continues to slide down the mountain.

Flash forward to January 2019 resident’s requests are being met. The DOH is working to stabilize the roadway.

WVDOH District 4 Maintenance Engineer Mike Cronin said, “The major slip has been repaired and is complete. The second slip, which is the second largest, is started now and we should actually have it complete by the middle of next week, if everything goes alright. Then we will move on to the other repairs in the road as we need.”

Once the repairs are complete, Maintenance Engineer Mike Cronin added, they are working with the oil and gas personnel to get participation in repaving the road.

“So we can minimize our costs. Hopefully by Spring we should be able to get it on the list to get it paved by sometime next Summer.”