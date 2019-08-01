ROAD PATROL: West Virginia Courtesy Patrol

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Courtesy patrol has been helping West Virginia motorists for decades and on this week’s road patrol segment we explain the significance of the program.

“When I saw the courtesy patrol and I was like ‘oh my goodness, they are about to save maybe not my life but definitely my night,’ said Ronnell Hunt, WBOY reporter who had to call upon the courtesy patrol after receiving a flat tire while on the job.

There are few sights more welcome to those broken down on a lonely West Virginia highway than the white pickup truck with the yellow flashing lights and our WBOY teams knows this first hand.

“Then I realized I completely blew out the left front driver tire. Ten-fifteen minutes went by and our news director was going to pick me up and then out of the distance I see this light flash. As it got closer I realized it was our courtesy patrol,” said Hunt.

The courtesy patrol serves a variety of different situations, especially in the summer and holidays when traffic on the state’s main arteries becomes heavy.

Samuel Baker, Patrol Program Supervisor with the West Virginia Courtesy explained, “the most dangerous place you can be nowadays is out sitting on the side of the highway, which so many of us get stuck on during those unfortunate instances. The patrol routes are normally within 20 to 30 miles in length and our normal response time is less than 15 minutes.”

They may be giving a ride to a motorist whose car broke down or offering some gas to get them to the next station. Whatever the situation, officials said the patrols have become a huge positive for the state.

“They are great ambassadors for the state of West Virginia,” Baker said. “They promote our state in such a great way.”

The patrols have 25 trucks running two shifts, 365 days a year. The patrol has not only been a huge benefit to motorists, but it’s given jobs to people across the state.

To contact the Courtesy Patrol call 888-359-3683 or *SP on your cell phone or simply by dialing 911.