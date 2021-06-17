Road Patrol: West Virginia DOH working to inspect area roads after weekend flooding incidents

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Flooding on Sunday first made itself known in Monongalia and Preston counties, where roadways and parking lots alike flooded with inches of water slowing traffic and stranding some people in their cars.

West Virginia Division of Highways staff members said after a storm like that, one of the first things their crews do is check to make sure all roads are still safe for travel.

“Whether it’s in a populated area or not, we still assess every single road. Now, obviously a rural road, we scrutinize it a little bit more, basically because we don’t have the foundations that we do in an urban area,” said Earl Gaskins, Division 4 maintenance assistant.

Later on Sunday, those storms cut south and hit Gilmer County hard, carrying away some buildings and causing damage to the beds of those country roads. Even if the road looks safe, the DOH always reminds people it could still be dangerous during and after a flooding event.

“The high water is very dangerous because it can wash out culverts and stuff underneath the roadway that you don’t see. That’s why we tell people do not drive in high water because you do not know what’s underneath of it,” Gaskins said.