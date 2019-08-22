Road Patrol: Weston Bridges

WESTON, W.Va. – Two bridges in one local community are causing some concern for nearby residents.

The two bridges carry Fourth Street over two separate waterways in Weston, and both need work done.

The larger old arch bridge isn’t just a roadway, it’s also used by pedestrians as an easy way to get downtown from nearby residential neighborhoods.

The much smaller bridge over the Polk Creek is in worse shape, and it’s also the only way easily accessible way to reach the community on the other side.

City officials said a state program will help to pay for some of the repairs, which the DOH said are sorely needed.

“The division has classified these bridges as significantly deficient enough to warrant this, so we take that seriously, both for the safety of pedestrians and for motorists,” said Weston City Manager Chad Minnick.

Minnick said the two bridges are still safe for both pedestrian and vehicular traffic, but both will be watched for signs of further wear and tear.