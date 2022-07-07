BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Over the last few weeks, Interstate 79 has been the home of numerous car fires, spanning from reports in Harrison County, to as far north as Morgantown. But why? Lt. Jacob Thompson of the Bridgeport Fire Department has few ideas.

“This is something that a lot of times you see, especially on highways like Interstate 79, Route 50, especially when the weather gets a lot warmer,” said Lt. Thompson. “Many times, you’ll see the flaws come out in vehicles. It may be wiring, overheating motors.”

A car that caught fire in Bridgeport on Jerry Dove Drive in Bridgeport, WV on June 29, 2022. (WBOY image)

Car fire in I-79 (WBOY image)

(Courtesy: Star City Fire Department)

While the environment surely isn’t helping, Lt. Thompson said it’s also about maintenance in cars.

“Things get tough in the economy; that’s one of the things people put back is that they may not service their vehicle as regularly as they probably should or maybe they can’t afford to. So, when those things happen, that’s a lot of times when it shows itself in vehicle fires,” said Thompson.

However, Lt. Thompson did say that the last few weeks are probably coincidental. He said there’s been no connection or any striking similarities in these fires. “It’s a correlation between all kinds of different vehicles, so, I can’t say one was old, new, or anything like that.”

He estimates that the department has handled around six vehicle fires in the last few weeks, and none of them were from electric cars, despite rumors on social media.

So, what should you do if you find your car bursts into flames? Bridgeport Emergency Management Director Tim Curry said, use your common sense.

“Try to move it off to the side of the road if it can be done safely,” said Curry. “You need to exit the vehicle, call 911, and get to the side of the road so you don’t take the chance of getting hit by other traffic.”

He also said don’t return to your car for personal belongings and that your car isn’t likely to explode like you see in the movies.

“It certainly can, but it’s not nearly as common as it happens in the movies.”