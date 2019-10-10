ROAD PATROL: Wilsonburg

WILSONBURG, W.Va. – Progress is being made to improve the conditions of roads in Harrison County.

The Harrison County Division of Highways headquarters said the recent drought conditions, combined with extra funding, has allowed crews to catch up on the maintenance of roads in District 4.

A project in Wilsonburg is just one of many emergency repairs being made in the area now that more money is available to fix problems.

“We had to make a drop in, which was a D-I, and we had to dig out and put the drainage in there, the D-I in there, and then we’d pipe the ditch down to get the water all running off the road,” said DOH Crew Supervisor Rodney McIe.

A drop in is a concrete structure that water will pour into in order to remove it from the roads. The DOH said this particular project will need to be completed as soon as possible.

“We need to get it done before winter because if the water is laying there when winter comes, it’ll freeze up, and there will be a big ice spot. That’s always a big problem,” said McIe.

Wilsonburg is an area that school buses often travel, so the DOH said it wants to make sure it is safe during the winter.

I just want to stress that because of the traffic here, and the buses, and the children getting on and off here, that this was an important project to take care of,” said McIe.

The goal is to get as many road problems entirely solved as quickly as possible within the budget.