Road Patrol: Winter Weather Preparations

WESTON, W.Va. – While the first snow earlier this week may not have made too much difference for traffic in the area, it won’t be long until the City of Weston expects to have its crew out clearing snow from the city streets. City manager Chad Minnick said they had one truck ready to go this week, and it’s not alone.

“We just outfitted a second, and we had to make some minor repairs. But we have two primary plows and we usually have one in reserve, in the event that it goes down. So in terms of hardware and being able to prepare and respond to weather, we’re in pretty good shape,” said Minnick.

One challenge unique to Weston is travel over the Polk Creek Bridge. The old bridge is badly in need of replacement, and while its replacement is in the works, the city will be working to ensure that both the road crews and pedestrians stay safe, since it’s the main route away from the garage.

“There are ongoing concerns about weather and traffic and how we might manage that. Right now we have department staff out making sure that the bridge itself is as safe for pedestrians as we possibly can. It’s a major pedestrian access to the rest of the city,” said Minnick.

While most of the city is on flatter ground, many residential areas are perched on hillsides, making them harder to clean as quickly. He asks that anyone with concerns about their roads to let the city know, and to be patient.

“We, typically, only have two trucks running. We have priority routes that we will cover first. We will work to cover the entire city if for no other reason than make sure that emergency services reach their destination should that happen,” Minnick said.