WEST UNION, W.Va. – The Division of Highways has started work on Route 18 from West Union to the Tyler County line.

Officials said that the work will be completed sometime in February, and during that time, traffic will be reduced to one lane from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

We’ve received several complaints on the condition of Route 18 and will have more in the future in the 12 News Road Patrol.