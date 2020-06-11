Road Patrol: Work continues for road improvements on Route 23 in Doddridge County

CENTER POINT, W.Va. – Along Route 23 near the intersection of County Route 10 in Doddridge County, work is finally slowing down now that repairs to the bridge carrying the road there has been completed. Division of Highways officials said that work is part of a long-term strategy to improve the road.

“As you can see, Route 23 is getting a lot of attention right now. We’ve been working on trying to get it paved, trying to get some of the bridges replaced on it. Getting that bridge replaced was just one phase of the reconstruction of that road,” said Earl Gaskins, maintenance assistant for District 4.

But that doesn’t mean area residents don’t have concerns. Slips and potholes are still a bother for residents on both sides of the bridge, and while some work is underway, it’s going to take some time to see the road redone.

“We’ve broken it down into three remaining contracts, and that should tie everything in from the Harrison County line to the Tyler County line,” said Gaskins.

Gaskins said he hopes to see the work on Route 23 done sometime next year, and some of the paving is even planned for later this year. But he said the pandemic has made life harder both logistically and financially, and he’s working to be sure both concerns are addressed.

“Not only was the scheduling a process, but obviously, the hit we took on the economy. We’ve got to be careful about the funds that we spend, but however, we do have an obligation to everybody and we are going to continue to maintain the roads as such,” Gaskins said.