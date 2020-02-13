Road Patrol: Work continues on multiple Weston roads

WESTON, W.Va. – Rainy days like we’ve had over the past few weeks have slowed the work on some of the projects throughout the city of Weston. The only signs of progress Thursday were some traffic cones ready to set out on West Second Street, but work has been snarling traffic as people go through.

“The reason that it is getting so congested is because of the area that they’re in. It’s strictly two lane. There’s a lot of traffic that flows through there, especially during morning hours and in the evenings when people are getting off from work, and the school buses,” said Weston City Clerk Kristin Droppleman.

Meanwhile, on the road into town, work on the bridge that carries Route 33 to downtown is progressing. Traffic there hasn’t been slowed thanks to the installation of another structure, but Droppleman said work is still getting done despite the rain.

“Of course, from the get-go, they had to build a temporary bridge to start on the new bridge, but from what it looks like, they’re actually getting the new bridge in, so we’re hoping it’ll be completed soon,” Droppleman said

Work on the interchange with Interstate 79 is also moving along, but regardless of which of the three people drive through, Droppleman is asking people to be safety-conscious when behind the wheel.

“Of course, there’s always that worry when the flow of traffic’s change. Locals, they’ve kind of learned where they’re supposed to go. People just need to pay attention, look at signage, and be aware of their surroundings,” said Droppleman.