ROAD PATROL: Work underway again on Corridor H segment from Kerens to Parsons

KERENS, W.Va. – As recently as last year, the bridge that will eventually carry Corridor H past Kerens was West Virginia’s own bridge to nowhere. But those who drive past it today can finally see that change, with work crews already back underway on the next segment of the highway, a development that’s a welcome change for many.

“That bridge has gone into a mountainside for years and years and years and so to see the progress finally start to break through that side of the highway is really exciting and is visual evidence of all the good work that is going on,” said Corridor H Authority Director Robbie Morris.

That doesn’t mean the road will be ready for traffic anytime soon. Morris said this is only the first phase in building the brand new roads.

“The first section of the contract is what they call grade and drain, so they’re creating the road bed and the route and where the actual highway’s going to go, and then a second contract is usually let for the paving,” Morris said.

That work could be done as early as next year, and after that, the second contract to do the paving has already been issued, and it won’t be long after that when drivers can make it all the way from Weston to Parsons along the corridor.

“Paving in 2023/2024 for not only the seven and a half miles from Kerens to the 219 connector but also the 219 connector to the Route 72 interchange which is just north of Parsons,” said Morris.