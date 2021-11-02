Road Patrol: Work underway to repair Morgantown culvert

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Work is underway to repair a damaged culvert near West Virginia University in Morgantown.



According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, in July, heavy rains washed storm debris into a box culvert beneath Patteson Avenue and University Avenue in Morgantown, about a block from WVU dormitories. The blocked culvert caused extensive flooding and damaged the roadway and neighboring parking lot.



West Virginia Division of Highways installed barrier walls around the damaged area.

WVDOH crew at work on the intersection of University and Patteson

Culvert repair

Culvert repair underway on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021

And now, WVDOH crews are currently installing new support beams and will pour fresh concrete over the damaged culvert to restore complete access to the public.

For now, there is a single lane closure on University Ave.

WVDOH warns motorists of extended traffic delays around the intersection as long as work is underway for culvert repair and paving work. Starting off, only one lane will be open going toward WVU, and traffic going towards Morgantown will be restricted.

The intersection where work is underway

The exact lanes that will be closed will vary as the project progresses. The traffic delays are expected to continue through Friday, Nov. 5.

WVDOH said drivers should expect delays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



The repairs will allow complete access to Patteson Drive and University Avenue until permanent repairs can be made to the drainage system.

With work continuing in all 55 counties across the state, the West Virginia Division of Highways and the West Virginia Department of Transportation remind the public of the importance of keeping everyone safe in work zones by keeping “Heads up; phones down!”