GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Taylor County drivers may experience some traffic delays on Wednesday, Feb. 1 while West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) crews replace a culvert.

The work will be done on County Route 310, Country Club Road, about 1.389 miles north of the intersection with U.S. Route 50, according to a press release from the WVDOH.

The project is expected to last between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., the release said. There will be one lane open at all times, and flaggers will be on-site monitoring and directing traffic, according to the WVDOH. Inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule, the WVDOH said.

The WVDOH is advising drivers to plan and allow additional time for their commute.