Road work on County Route 2 starts Wednesday, delays expected

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of a traffic delay beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

The traffic delay will run on County Route 2, Campbells Run Road from the Junction of US 250, Husky Highway to Mile Post 1.54. This delay is due to paving and shoulder work and is set to last from Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 7 a.m. through Friday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m.

During this roadwork, one-lane two-way traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

It is noted that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.