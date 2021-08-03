Road work on County Route 2 starts Wednesday, delays expected

Road Patrol

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MGN Online

Suggest a Road

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of a traffic delay beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

The traffic delay will run on County Route 2, Campbells Run Road from the Junction of US 250, Husky Highway to Mile Post 1.54. This delay is due to paving and shoulder work and is set to last from Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 7 a.m. through Friday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m.

During this roadwork, one-lane two-way traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

It is noted that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Road Patrol Stories

More Road Patrol
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News