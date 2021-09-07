Road work on I-79 begins Tuesday night

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways is advising motorists of a lane closure resulting in delays on I-79.

This lane closure will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 10 p.m. and last until Thursday, Sept. 9 at 6 a.m; taking place on I-79 northbound and southbound from Exit 117 to Exit 127.

The DOH announced that the purpose for this lane closure is for the installation of a cantilever and overhead signs between Exit 117 and Exit 127. I-79 will be narrowed to a sing lane on both northbound and southbound.

The road work will be nighttime operations only. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow for additional commute time. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule, according to the DOH.