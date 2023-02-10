LITTLETON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Those who live on Monongalia County Route 5, Camp Run Road, will experience delays coming and going for several months, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH).

A road widening project and drainage upgrades will have DOH crews working from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. between Monday, Feb. 13 and Monday, Oct. 30. Though inclement weather could change the project schedule.

The project area will be from the intersection with West Virginia 7, Mason-Dixon Highway, to 400 feet past the intersection with Brown Run Road.

There will be flaggers on-site to control traffic, but delays are expected to range from five to 15 minutes in length, according to the DOH.

Camp Run Road residents will also be without power for a few hours on Tuesday, Feb. 14.