FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Both lanes of traffic on U.S. Route 250 between Muriale’s Restaurant and Wood’s Boat House will reopen at the end of the week.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways, the lanes will reopen on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 a.m.

Both lanes will resume their normal traffic pattern, although there will be reduced speeds and drivers should use caution while going through the area, the DOH said.

Crews will still need to complete a final overlay of asphalt once the weather allows, the DOH said.

The area has been under construction since February 2022. Its initial completion date was set for July of that year, but the work was only halfway done when that date rolled around. The completion date was pushed back multiple times.

The rockfall project aimed to address years of rock and mudslide issues by the highway.