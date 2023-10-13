FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A series of upcoming lane closures on Interstate 79 in Marion County were announced on Friday by the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH).

According to a DOH press release, the first lane closure will be on the northbound side between mile marker 132 (South Fairmont) and mile marker 133 (Kingmont). The lane closure will be from Monday, Oct. 16 through Thursday, Oct. 19 while crews conduct 24/7 construction on the Tygart River Bridge crossover. The project will allow northbound traffic onto the new section of the bridge.

Then, from Thursday, Oct. 19 through Saturday, Oct. 21, the same section of I-79 will have a nighttime lane closure, between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

From Monday, Oct. 16 through Saturday, Oct. 21, I-79 southbound will also experience a nighttime (6 p.m. to 6 a.m.) lane closure between mile marker 132 (South Fairmont) and mile marker 133 (Kingmont).

The project schedule may be impacted by inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

The DOH is advising drivers to expect “major delays” and to plan ahead of time and allow additional time for their commute.