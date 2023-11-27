PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) announced on Monday that it will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Philippi next week “in order to deter intoxicated driving” in the area.

According to a release from the WVSP, the checkpoint will be set up on US Route 250 on Thursday, Dec. 7 and will operate from 6 p.m. to midnight.

The WVSP said that it does not intend to “inconvenience any of the motoring public, but only to make the roadways safer for those traveling in West Virginia.” The WVSP also said that anyone who feels inconvenienced by the checkpoint may take Lander Road as an alternate route through the area.