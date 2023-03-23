CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will continue its pothole milling and filling efforts on Thursday.

In a press release, the WVDOH said that like Wednesday, its highlight area will include roads in Doddridge, Harrison and Marion counties:

Doddridge County, on Big Flint Road.

Harrison County, on Patterson Fork Road, and Joetown Road.

Marion County, on WV 273, Buckeye Lane, Plum Run Road, Pricketts Creek, and Gilboa Church Road.

While those were the locations scheduled to be patched as of the WVDOH’s press release sent Tuesday, it noted that its schedule may be affected by weather and other conditions.