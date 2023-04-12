CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is working on an “aggressive spring repair blitz” with the goal of patching every pothole in the state by Memorial Day.
According to a press release from the WVDOH, highlight areas of the project for Wednesday, April 12 will include:
- Doddridge County, on Old US 50.
- Harrison County, on Interstate 79; Green Acres Drive; and Mount Clare, Lost Creek, and Old County Route 44.
- Marion County, on US 250, Smith Mountain Road, and County Route 50.
- Monongalia County, on Interstate 68, and Kingwood Pike.
- Preston County, on US 219, WV 7, and Zion Road.
- Taylor County, on US 119, WV 76, and Slab Camp.
The WVDOH noted that its milling and filling program dates may be affected by weather and other conditions.