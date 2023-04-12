CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is working on an “aggressive spring repair blitz” with the goal of patching every pothole in the state by Memorial Day.

According to a press release from the WVDOH, highlight areas of the project for Wednesday, April 12 will include:

Doddridge County, on Old US 50.

Harrison County, on Interstate 79; Green Acres Drive; and Mount Clare, Lost Creek, and Old County Route 44.

Marion County, on US 250, Smith Mountain Road, and County Route 50.

Monongalia County, on Interstate 68, and Kingwood Pike.

Preston County, on US 219, WV 7, and Zion Road.

Taylor County, on US 119, WV 76, and Slab Camp.

The WVDOH noted that its milling and filling program dates may be affected by weather and other conditions.