GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A two-week-long traffic delay is expected on part of U.S. 119, Webster Pike, beginning Monday, Oct. 23, the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) announced.

DOH crews will be conducting ditching and shoulder work on U.S. 119 from the junction of County Route 10, Pleasant Creek Road to the junction of County Route 40, Yates Avenue, according to a press release.

The work is scheduled to happen between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Monday, Oct. 23, to Friday, Nov. 3, though inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

There will be one lane two-way traffic maintained with flaggers, and the DOH said drivers should expect delays, plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.