GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A traffic delay is expected to last a week on U.S. Route 119, Victory Avenue in Taylor County.

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced that its crews will be on U.S. 119 conducting surface treatment work from Friday, July 28 through Friday, Aug. 4 between the junction of County Route 119/5, White Day Road and the junction of County Route 119/15, Rogers Road.

It did say that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could alter the project schedule.

During the work, there will be one-lane, two-way traffic maintained with flaggers, so the WVDOH is advising drivers to expect delays, plan ahead and allow additional time for their commutes.