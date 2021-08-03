Traffic delay in Taylor County to start Wednesday

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists that there will be a traffic delay on County Route 73/73 that will affect both Marion and Taylor counties.

The delay will begin on Middletown Road from the Junction of County Route 1, Corbin Branch Road, to the Junction of County Route 73/7, Boothsville Road. The delay is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 7 a.m. and run through Friday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. Day Time Operations Only.

The purpose of the traffic delay is for milling, paving and shoulder work. One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note

that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.