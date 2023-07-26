CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways is warning drivers of traffic delays on U.S. Route 50 east of Bridgeport, which will be reduced to two-way, one-lane traffic for the next week, according to a Wednesday release.

Between County Route 8, Willow Way, and the junction of U.S. Route 250 in Pruntytown, two-way traffic will be reduced to one lane and flaggers will be directing traffic. Surface treatment operations began Tuesday and are expected to end on Friday, Aug. 4.

Road work will be limited to daytime operations and will take place during the hours of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The release advises drivers to plan for additional time in their commute, and that rain or inclement weather may affect the project schedule.