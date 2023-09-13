MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Drivers should expect a traffic delay on US 19, Blue Horizon Drive, starting next week.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) will be conducting milling, paving and shoulder work between the junction of County Route 19/12, Ladybug Drive, to mile point 21.04, at the Pennsylvania state line, according to a press release.

The work will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. between Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, and Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, the WVDOT said, though inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers during the project, so drivers are told by the WVDOT to expect delays, plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.