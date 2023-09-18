WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officials with the Lewis County 911 center are urging drivers on Interstate 79 to use caution Monday evening after they say a tractor-trailer spilled diesel on a sizeable stretch of the highway.

According to Lewis County 911, a tractor-trailer traveling in the slow lane of I-79 South leaked diesel fuel from mile marker 115 to mile marker 99. Officials confirmed that the truck did not wreck but likely did not notice that their truck was leaking while they were driving.

Officials are urging drivers in the area to exercise extreme caution as possible rain Monday evening could mix with the fuel to create very slick road conditions.

Crews from the West Virginia Division of Highways, Jane Lew Fire Department, Lewis County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police are currently en-route to the scene to monitor traffic and attempt clean-up operations.