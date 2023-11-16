PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Tucker County Route 17, (Smokey Hollow Road), will be closed approximately 1.5 miles from the intersection with WV 72, near Parsons for most of December for “construction work associated with Corridor H.”

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced the work would take place from Monday, Dec. 4, to Friday, Dec. 22, and that Smokey Hollow Road would be closed approximately 1.5 miles from the intersection with WV 72, near Parsons.

All drivers, including emergency vehicles and school buses, will need to seek alternate routes, according to the WVDOH.

The WVDOH said one alternate route is to take WV 72 to WV 38, near St. George, to County Route 21.